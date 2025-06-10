Liverpool hold 'concrete talks' with Hugo Ekitike

Liverpool have reportedly held 'concrete talks' with Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike as they seek to bolster their attacking line-up this summer.

The 22-year-old is one of the most in demand strikers in Europe following an impressive season in German having scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists in his 48 games across all competitions.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool have held ‘concrete talks’ with Ekitike as they seek to sign a striker this summer.

Chelsea are also understood to be interested in the Frenchman but are reluctant to pay Frankfurt’s €100 million asking price.

Liverpool are hoping to fund the deal by selling Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, and Federico Chiesa, a large bulk of their attacking players.