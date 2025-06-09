Chelsea dealt major blow in Hugo Ekitike pursuit

Chelsea are reportedly struggling to agree on a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt for striker Hugo Ekitike who they are hoping to sign this summer.

Eintracht Frankfurt reportedly value the 22-year-old forward at €100 million, a valuation that Chelsea are currently unwilling to meet.

Ekitike had a breakout season in Germany, scoring 22 goals and providing 12 assists in his 48 games across all competitions.

According to Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea’s interest in waning as the two clubs struggle to come to an agreement.

Chelsea are still looking to sign a striker this summer despite the signing of Liam Delap from Ipswich as they seek to build upon qualification for Champions League football.