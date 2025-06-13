Frank waves goodbye to Brentford: We will meet again in the wonderful world of football...

Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
Former Brentford manager Thomas Frank has waved goodbye to his former club this week as he takes control of Tottenham.

Spurs have confirmed the appointment of Frank as their new manager after sacking Ange Postecoglou last week despite him leading the side to their first trophy in 17 years. Frank leaves the Bees after seven years, in which he took the club to the Premier League and helped keep them operating at the highest level. 

Now, he has sent an emotional message to those who supported him along the way in what has been a long journey as head coach that has now finally come to an end. 

"To everyone associated with Brentford Football Club, the time has come for me to move on. But even as I leave, I know I have left a big piece of my heart at Brentford, not just at the football club but with the community and, of course, the incredible and loyal supporters. 

"I want to extend my profound gratitude to the club for giving me the chance to pursue my dreams and for everyone involved who made the journey such a memorable one. 

"For my family and me, it has been a privilege to be allowed to be part of such a special community - it's an experience and adventure that we will cherish for life. So, thank you. 

"Whatever we have achieved, we have achieved together, and our success is built on unity, spirit, courage and ambition at every level of the club and among the fans. 

"Everybody has contributed, and every contribution has been invaluable. I am not just leaving a football club, I am saying goodbye to friends whose support through good and bad times I will carry with me always. 

"So, while this is a goodbye, I hope the relationships I have built with everybody will be lasting ones and, of course, we will meet again in the wonderful world of football. Thank you." 

Frank boasts the third-best record of any Brentford manager, with 132 wins under his belt. He leaves as one of the best head coaches in the club’s history and will now undertake one of the hardest roles in football at Tottenham as he prepares for life at a top six side who have to drastically improve domestically. 

