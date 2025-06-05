Frank Sinclair exclusive: Winning ECL so important for Chelsea culture

Former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair says winning the Europa Conference League final can take the team to a new level.

Sinclair won the Cup Winners' Cup as a Chelsea player and is convinced winning a trophy will lift the players' individual belief and confidence.

He told Tribalfootball.com: "Obviously it's it's not the biggest trophy in Europe, but there's still a culture to try and create at the football club or recreate and to do that it's by winning things. So to start off with winning this competition I think is fantastic for the future.

"When you look at Jose Mourinho's first season at Chelsea, he won the League Cup, the first Cup he won, and people downplayed that, you know, and didn't realise that it was stepping stones to what Chelsea were going to achieve over the next 20 years or so.

"So I wouldn't take it lightly. It's a culture of winning, especially with a young group of players. And I think that will bring them a lot of confidence going back into the Premier League next season and obviously back in the Champions League next season."

