Frank says Toney "will be a Brentford player after 1st September"

Head coach Thomas Frank thinks that Ivan Toney will remain at Brentford for the coming season.

Toney was strongly linked with a move away from the club for the past six months.

However, no deal has materialized, as clubs have backed away from paying a big fee for the striker.

"There's been a lot of talk about Ivan for many years, but let's say the last six months, about if he leaves this summer. So far, he's still a Brentford player," Frank said on Sky Sports.

"So, I think we're getting closer and closer that he is a Brentford player, so I'm getting more and more excited, because he's a top player and I'm loving working with Ivan and we've got a fantastic relationship

"That's what I think, he will be a Brentford player after 1st September."