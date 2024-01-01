Man Utd, Chelsea seek Toney loan arrangement with Brentford

Manchester United and Chelsea remain keen on Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

However, rather than buy Toney this month, both Prem giants are exploring the prospect of a loan-to-buy arrangement.

The Daily Mail says United and Chelsea are considering trying to loan the striker and include a mandatory purchase option in the deal.

This despite the fact that Toney's contract expires in a year - which means that he can be signed as a Bosman next summer.

Neither United nor Chelsea want to pay a transfer fee this summer - but they may be all the more ready to do so in just over a year.

Such an agreement would make it easier for the clubs to follow the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.