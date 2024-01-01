Tribal Football
Most Read
De Bruyne informs Man City of transfer decision
Man Utd winger set to be given one more chance under Ten Hag
Man Utd consider move for free agent Alonso
DONE DEAL: Barcelona sign Girona striker Victor

Brentford boss Frank delighted with Benfica draw in front of full Estadio da Luz

Brentford boss Frank delighted with Benfica draw in front of full Estadio da Luz
Brentford boss Frank delighted with Benfica draw in front of full Estadio da Luz
Brentford boss Frank delighted with Benfica draw in front of full Estadio da LuzAction Plus
Brentford boss Thomas Frank was delighted with Thursday night's 1-1 draw at Benfica in their latest preseason friendly.

Bryan Mbeumo had the Bees ahead before Vangelis Pavlidis struck an equaliser in front of a full Estadio da Luz.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Frank later said, “It’s a great experience for everyone. The Premier League is the best league in the world, we are privileged to play in it, but sometimes we don’t think or talk enough about the other countries or clubs.

Benfica is a huge club, I don’t know if we really understood that, but we come to this fantastic stadium and they bring over 40,000 to a friendly - it’s impressive.

“It was another good test against another good opponent. I thought we started the game very well, until they equalised I felt we were more on top of the game.

“The second half started slow but we grew into it; the last half-hour, we played with a very young team - well done to them and to everyone who has been involved in their development. What a great experience for them today.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueBenficaBrentford
Related Articles
Lyon's O'Brien could join the Premier League as two huge clubs circle him
Mbeumo and Wissa explain special relationship that had led to successful in front of goal
Man Utd set to sign another attacking threat this summer after Zirkzee