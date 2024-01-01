Tribal Football
Pinnock upbeat after Brentford draw at Benfica
Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock was happy to take on a European giant in preseason.

The Bees played Portuguese giants Benfica in a friendly contest to get ready for the new season.

Despite being the underdogs going into the game, they were able to hang with the Portuguese team and secure a 1-1 draw.

“It was a great experience,” defender Pinnock said. 

“They’re a side with a lot of caliber and a lot of history and it was a packed-out stadium. It was a good test.”

Pinnock added: “It posed us a challenge (Benfica’s pressing). One of the things we focus on is trying to play out, so that helped us.

“They provided a difficult situation and we had to solve it. More often than not, we solved it. There are things we can tweak but overall we did fairly well.”

