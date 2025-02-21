Brentford boss Frank admits Euro hopes this season

Brentford boss Thomas Frank admits he has hopes of European qualification this season.

An eighth place finish would be enough for the Bees, with Brentford currently sitting in 11th place on the Premier League table, five points away from eighth-placed Fulham.

Frank, ahead of tonight's visit to Leicester City, said: "We want to push and if we can achieve that it would be a fantastic dream and amazing.

"It's about focusing on Leicester to do what we can and win under the floodlights in a game they have to win.

"Let's get three points and maybe down the line we can dream.

"A big target for us is we haven't won two games in a row, so if we want to dream about Euro places we need more consistency."