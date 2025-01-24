Glasner opens up on Mateta's fine form, his respect for Frank and new signing Esse

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has spoken at his latest press conference as he prepares to face Brentford.

Glasner was first asked about team news as the Eagles prepare to face a tough Brentford side.

"Unfortunately, Cheick Doucouré and Chadi Riad both have knee injuries and aren’t available for Sunday’s game. The doctors have to look at them, and let’s see how it goes, but no (we don’t have a timeframe for their return) at the moment.

“Joel Ward is still out, Adam Wharton is still out.

“França is training with us but needs more time on the pitch to get into his best shape, so he won’t be available.

"All the others involved in the last games will be ready.”

The manager also confirmed that new arrival Romain Esse would be named in the matchday squad this weekend.

"He's a great profile, a great guy, everything we were looking for," Glasner said. "Now it's our job to work with him to integrate him.

"It's the first time he will be in the squad with us. He's doing really well in training."

Glasner also opened up the last meeting with Brentford on his relationship with manager Thomas Frank and the relationship he has with him.

“It (the last meeting between Palace and Brentford) was the first game of the season. Many players just spent 10 days in training.

“Some players were not here. And I think we are a different team right now, in our physicality, in our way of how we play. But that doesn't mean automatically that we will win the game, because Brentford are doing really well at the moment. We know that they have a lot of wins at home.

“Just one away win, but it was a very impressive 5-0 win at Southampton. And they have a lot of pace in their attack, with Kevin Schade, with Bryan Mbeumo.

“Also, they have a very good strategy with Thomas Frank. I really have a lot of respect for him. He's doing a great job at Brentford. We watched that first game again, but also their last games, and we have tried to find the right solutions.”

Next, he spoke on striker Jean-Philippe Mateta who is on fine form at the moment for the Eagles.

“Yes, he (JP Mateta) is back. It was just human that after having such a great end of last season, a very short time off, and then preparing for the Olympic tournament for your country, that would happen.

“He was away weeks for the Olympics, lost the final and then had to come back four days before the start of the Premier League.

“No one could be ready for the next competition, it's just human - even when we don't want it to be like this. It took him time. I think I benched him two or three times and he always stayed positive. He was always a good guy and hard-working.

“We supported him like we do with every single player. And now he gets the reward, and we as a team, get the reward. So, yes, I think he's back.”

Finally, he spoke on what he expects against Brentford this weekend and how crucial a home win is for his side.

“I expect a very intense game against Brentford. They're very, very dangerous in transition with their pace. So they have a clear (defensive) structure, but they also sometimes press very hard.

“They score many goals from their high press. They score many goals from low transition, because either they press very hard or they go back sometimes with all the 11 players in their own box, and then using their pace and the space they find.

“So you have to find a very good balance. We think that we've found some weaknesses we want to exploit. We want to the game to fit to our style. And then it's who gets it better down on the pitch, because I think Thomas Frank will be preparing in the same way.

“Then it's up to the players on the pitch. But of course, we have confidence with the last results, with the performances. And it's time to win at home.”