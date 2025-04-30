Frank on Brentford's shot at Europe: We need to have the perfect run-in, but why not?

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has spoken to the press ahead of Thursday night's clash with Nottingham Forest.

Whilst Forest focus on a Champions League spot, Brentford are charging towards a place in the top half of the table which could mean European football for next season if other English sides perform well in the latter stages this season. The bees ended a nine-game winless streak at the Gtech as they beat Brighton last week and will be hoping to continue that momentum into this game.

Frank first spoke on what he thinks is needed for his side to play in Europe next season which would be a historic feat for the club.

"There are five games to go; we want to finish as high as possible," he stated.

"We definitely would like to see if we could finish in the top 10 for the second time in the Premier League, which would be a remarkable achievement.

"Can we do one better than our best season in the Premier League and finish eighth? That would be brilliant. And if that's Europe, that would be fantastic."

However, despite Brentford’s fine form, Frank did admit that it is going to be tough to qualify for Europe as the points are so tight at the top of the table, with just 1 point separating 10th and 8th.

"It's close, it's tight. There are three teams that are ahead of us right now - Bournemouth, Brighton and Fulham - so we need to have the perfect run-in. But why not?

"We have a very difficult game against Nottingham Forest on Thursday night, who have done very well this season. Nuno (Espírito Santo) and his coaching staff and players have done a remarkable job.

"They play a style of football that is very difficult to play against and is proving to be very efficient.

"If they can qualify for the Champions League, that would be fantastic for them. Of course, they have to win on Thursday against us... but we'd also like to win as well! It will be a good game."

The Danish manager also provided some team news and announced the return of Aaron Hickey and Igor Thiago.

“Hickey and Thiago are both training fully with the team now.

“They have done that for the last couple of trainings. They won’t be ready for Nottingham, but it’s very positive. Everyone is available from the last game.”