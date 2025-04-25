Nuno Espirito Santo on the FA Cup semi-final: We have to compete, we have to go and play

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo has spoken to the press before his side faces Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final.

After bypassing Luton Town, Exeter City, Ipswich Town and Brighton & Hove Albion Forest now face champions Manchester City. Jose Mourinho is the only Portuguese to ever reach the FA Cup final meaning Nuno could make history with a win against manager Pep Guardiola. Nuno first opened up on injuries and how his squad is still being assessed.

Team news

"We are assessing players day by day and players coming back. There’s still tomorrow to go. More of the same and players who have had issues from previous games."

Confidence is high

He next spoke on the impact of Monday's win against Tottenham thanks to goals from Chris Wood and Elliott Anderson.

"It helps a lot. The best way to prepare for matches is when you perform well from the previous one.

"We bounced back from previous performances and the players are confident."

Chris Wood is on the up

Nuno then commented on Wood’s form which has been helped by the goal against the Bees.

"I believe the game against Everton was hard, he was back to competing and did a good game.

"We felt Chris was comfortable, and there’s always improvement."

Fan volume will be crucial at Wembley

The Forest boss was next asked about the semi-final and if his approach heading into it will change compared to previous games.

"The same approach, delighted we are going to Wembley to compete in a good team. It’s a long journey, a stressful one, we have to compete and go and play.

"We cannot thank (the fans) enough. There’s a lot going on. That shows the support of the fans, the city is happy. What can I say to them? Sing as high as you can."