Crystal Palace chiefs will give new manager Thomas Frank the space to decide if he wants to re-sign former captain Wilfried Zaha.

Eagles icon Zaha has been without a club since his contract expired with Charlotte FC in the summer and he's been back training at Palace's facilities in recent weeks.

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The Ivory Coast international, who played over 450 games for Palace across four separate spells in South London, is still looking for a new club.

However, the removal of Pierre Sage - following a dismal start to the 2026/27 season - and the arrival of Frank as his replacement, could change things.

Sage was not interested in a deal for the 34-year-old, but Frank is rumoured to be open on a short-term deal, as Palace balance a relegation battle with their UEFA Europa League campaign.

As per Football Insider, the club have told Frank he will have money to spend in January, but other more cost-effective routes - including Zaha - should be considered with a six-month deal on the table if the Dane is convinced he can make a quick impact.