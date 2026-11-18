Crystal Palace could make a bold move to re-sign former captain Wilfried Zaha in the coming weeks.

Eagles icon Zaha has been without a club since his contract expired with Turkish giants Galatasaray over the summer and he's been back training at Palace's facilities in recent weeks.

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The Ivory Coast international, who has played over 450 games for Palace across four separate spells, is looking maintain his fitness level ahead of a call on a new club challenge.

However, the removal of Pierre Sage - following a dismal start to the 2026/27 season - and the arrival of Thomas Frank as his replacement, means a change of stance from the club.

Sage was not interested in a deal for the 34-year-old, but Frank is rumoured to be open on a short-term deal, as Palace balance a relegation battle with their UEFA Europa League campaign.

Zaha would offer Frank some cover for Ismaila Sarr, who is currently on his way back from a groin injury and has reportedly grown unsettled at Selhurst Park, after missing out on a summer switch to Liverpool.