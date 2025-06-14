Frank more than triples salary with Spurs move

Thomas Frank has over tripled his wages by moving to Tottenham.

The former Brentford manager was appointed Tottenham manager on Thursday.

The Times says Frank will be on a salary of £8m for the three years of his current contract at Spurs. That is well over three times what he earned as Bees manager.

Frank leaves Brentford after seven years in charge, including four in the Premier League.

He will taste Champions League football for the first time as Spurs manager thanks to their Europa League title win last month.