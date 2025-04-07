Frank: Man United's Eriksen could return to Brentford

Thomas Frank refused to rule out that Christian Eriksen may return to Brentford when his contract runs out with Manchester United on a virtual press conference with members of the Danish media on Monday.

Brentford are following the situation around Eriksen, who played for six months in the London-club in the first part part of 2022, very closely.

"Christian is a fantastic player, probably the best Danish player in recent times, and I think we saw most recently against Portugal that he did really well, and he is still in a good place. There is no doubt that Christian wants to play some more", says Frank.

Brentford signed Eriksen after he had an ICD device implanted following his cardiac arrest during the EURO 2021 which meant that he was no longer allowed to play in the Serie A for Inter.

Eriksen made 11 appearances for the London club, scoring once, before moving on to Manchester United in the summer of 2022.

"He had a fantastic time when he was with us. At least that's how it was, from our side, and that's also what I know he has expressed. I'm open to all players, and of course there are lots of things that play into whether someone comes in or not."

Frank according to TV2 Sport refused to comment on if the two clubs are in negotiations but said that "everything was still open".

Christian Eriksen has played 17 Premier League matches for Manchester United this season, nine of them from the start.