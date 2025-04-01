Amorim coy on futures of four off contract Man Utd veterans

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has hinted four senior players will be allowed to come off contract this summer.

Amorim was asked about the futures of Victor Lindelof, Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton yesterday, with all four players free agents at the end of June.

Asked about their futures, Amorim offered: "We will see.

"We are thinking about next season but we have a lot of things to do. We know the Europa League can change a lot of things at our club so we are focusing on the present, not just the future."

Amorim also insisted on confidence that Amad Diallo will play again as he recovers from an ankle injury.

"I think he is going to play still this season," Amorim added. "I don't know when but we are really confident on that."

