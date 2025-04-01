Dalot's agent insists he will “do everything” to help Amorim become successful at Man Utd

Diogo Dalot's agent, Carlos Goncalves has spoken about how the Manchester United defender wants to do everything in his power to help manager Ruben Amorim.

Amorim has handed Dalot 27 appearances and 2377 minutes since he replaced former manager Erik ten Hag last year and is clearly a huge fan of the Portuguese international who signed a new contract in 2023. On signing the deal, Dalot expressed how much playing for the side means to him.

“Playing for Manchester United is one of the highest honours that you can have in football.

“I can assure you that I will dedicate myself relentlessly to helping this group to achieve our aims and make the fans proud of this team.”

Now, during an interview with Portuguese sports newspaper Record via Sport Witness, Goncalves spoke about his client's commitment to the club after what has been a tough season.

“He recently renewed his contract, a sign that Manchester United are still very happy with Diogo's performances, and he will do everything possible to help the club and, in this case, coach Ruben Amorim. It's always good when you have quality coaches like Jose Mourinho at United and now Ruben Amorim, but when someone signs with a club, they don't sign with the coach; they sign with the club.”

The 26-year-old’s deal currently runs until 2028 with an option to extend for a year which if Amorim is still in charge will likely happen due to his loyalty and constant hard work on and off the pitch. Recent reports suggested that Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are interested in Dalot who could have his loyalty shifted and head turned if United does not finish this season on a positive note.