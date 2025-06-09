Frank informs Brentford of Tottenham decision

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Brentford manager Thomas Frank has agreed terms with Tottenham.

The Dane has accepted a contract offer from Spurs and is prepared to replace the sacked Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou lost his job, despite winning the Europa League and qualifying for the Champions League thanks to the triumph.

The Mirror says Frank will confront an angry dressing room, with many Spurs players upset over Postecoglou's dismissal. However, he is prepared to still take the job, confident winning over the squad.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is now facing talks with Brentford over a compensation fee, with claims the Bees are prepared to release Frank for around £10m.

