Forest owner Marinakis dilutes control of the club ahead of UCL qualification

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has diluted his control of the club this week by officially withdrawing his position at Companies House.

Forest are likely returning to European football next season after an incredible season under manager Nuno Espirito Santo which means Marinakis has had to step back from ownership. This is due to UEFA’s strict rules regarding multi-club ownership models such as the one Marinakis heads up as he also owns Greek team Olympiakos, as well as Portuguese side Rio Ave.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Greek billionaire still owns Forest, but he has put all of his club shares into a blind trust meaning that he no longer has control or influence over the day-to-day running of the club. With his Greek side already qualified for next season’s Champions League, there would be a conflict of interest if Forest do make it into the competition next season.

Olympiakos are 13 points clear at the top of the Greek Super League whilst Forest would go third if they beat Brentford on Thursday night. Champions League qualification seems very likely for both sides which is why Marinakis has stepped back, leading Forest's co-owner Sokratis Kominakis to return to the club's board. Integrity in UEFA competitions is vital and Marinakis’s decision will have been welcomed by the organization who will have denied entry to the competition if a swift change wasn’t made.