Brentford signing Thiago: I feel ready for Premier League

Brentford signing Igor Thiago says he feels ready for the Premier League.

The former Club Brugge striker believes his career path has him prepared for the Bees.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I'm ready to be in the Premier League because of the moves I've made in my career,” he told the club's website.

“I think everyone here can expect a lot from me as a player, as an athlete, and that I will always want to win.

“I'm very happy and very pleased to be the first Brazilian here in Brentford. I think showing a little of the culture, Brazilian football and Brazilian energy within the club, is going to be very important.

“They'll get to know a little of this Brazilian flair, this Brazilian football with will, with determination and good energy. I always dream, because I think the most important thing in an athlete's life is to always dream.”

On what he’ll bring to Brentford, Thiago added: "I'm the kind of player who puts on pressure, intensity. I always want to be pressing, to help my team in the best way I can on the pitch.

“I want to help my team on the pitch with pressure; help my team-mates to hold on to the ball and score lots of goals.

“I think that's the most important thing: the goals. But I want to help positively with the pressure, help my mates with whatever I have to help them with. I want to make history here at Brentford.”