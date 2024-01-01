Brentford boss Frank: We already have Toney replacement

Tribal Football
Premier League side Brentford have already signed Ivan Toney’s replacement.

That is according to manager Thomas Frank, who was speaking during the BBC’s Euro 2024 coverage.

Frank, serving as a pundit, admitted that he had the players he wanted up front, whether Toney remained or left.

“We are on track with a lot of things in terms of the transfers”, Frank told the BBC’s Football Daily Podcast.

“Of course, we plan and then other things can happen. Maybe we are selling a player but we are prepared for that. 

“It’s no secret that there’s lots of rumors about Ivan. If he is leaving us — and I’d still like to keep him, he’s a top player — this time we are prepared and brought in Igor Thiago.”

