Thiago excited ahead of 'new journey' with Brentford

Brentford's new striker Igor Thiago cannot wait to get started for the London club in the Premier League.

The striker, who netted 18 goals in 34 Jupiler Pro League games last term, has come in as a possible replacement for wantaway star Ivan Toney.

Advertisement Advertisement

After securing a long-term contract and signing from Club Brugge, Thiago admitted he is excited to shine on such a big stage.

“I'm very happy to have signed for Brentford and to get to know the club,” he said to club media.

“It’s an immense source of happiness for me, to be able to play for this club in the Premier League. I'm really looking forward to this moment.

“And I know, I'm sure of it, that it will be a great journey and a great season.”