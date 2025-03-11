Liverpool star Salah offers himself to Barcelona with "advanced offer" on the table

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has reportedly offered himself to Spanish giants Barcelona this week as his contract with the club slowly runs down.

This is according to Diario Sport who state that the 32 year old who has bagged 27 goals and 17 assists in just 29 Premier League games wants a move to the La Liga side. Salah has already received an offer from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal worth €50M per season but chose to remain for the rest of the season as Liverpool chase down the title.

The Spanish news outlet claim that he has “offered himself” to Barcelona following contact between the two parties at the end of last year and adds that an “advanced offer” from them remains on the table. However, Salah would have to accept a significant reduction to even his current salary of £15M a year at Liverpool in order for the the club to comply with LaLiga's financial rules which could be a deal breaker.

With Lamine Yamal occupying the right-wing spot, it is hard to see where Salah would fit into manager Hansi Flick’s plans. The club are still talks with the league over registering Dani Olmo and Pau Victor as they struggle to meet strict financial rules that they continue to fail to follow. Salah, who’s contract may already have to be downgraded might be put off by this and turn his head to Saudi Arabia where money is almost limitless for a player of his caliber.

Manager Arne Slot said the club “want to extend him” and although he has looked happy in recent weeks as the Reds strive towards the title, no deal has been reached which suggests talks have been difficult. Liverpool cannot meet the wage requirements of other top clubs, especially from Saudi Arabia. Salah is now 32 years old and even though he continues to defy the odds at his age he cannot ignore that his career will end in the next few years.

Salah’s form makes him a top target for several sides this summer, it is rare to have a Ballon d'Or contender available for free and top teams will rush to get his attention as soon as the season has concluded. Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also set to leave this summer with Real Madrid hoping to snap up the full back who seems destined to join up with England teammate Jude Bellingham. It is unclear where their futures lie and if they will be able to sign new deals with the league leaders, which has been a major headache for both the club and the fans.

What is certain is that if Liverpool do not keep the talented trio, Slot will have to rebuild and use the money saved from the last two transfer windows to secure the players needed to fill the gaping holes Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold will leave behind. The club has already been linked with a number of players including Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez and Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and there are sure to be more rumours in the coming months as Slot shops around to prepare for next season.