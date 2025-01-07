Four Premier League rivals chase Lille striker who will decide his future this winter

Four Premier League sides chase Lille striker who will decide his future this winter

Premier League clubs have approached Jonathan David's agents about a summer move. The Lille and Canada center forward is a hot property on the market in the coming months.

David will be out of contract in the summer and can move as a free agent, while he can start talking to clubs from this month.

According to Sky Sports, four top English clubs have asked about his availability.

David will make a decision about where to play very soon, and will base it on game time and prestige.

Speaking to La Voix du Nord in December, he said it was 50/50 whether he would stay at Lille.