Four Premier League rivals chase Lille striker who will decide his future this winter

Premier League clubs have approached Jonathan David's agents about a summer move. The Lille and Canada center forward is a hot property on the market in the coming months.

David will be out of contract in the summer and can move as a free agent, while he can start talking to clubs from this month.

According to Sky Sports, four top English clubs have asked about his availability.

David will make a decision about where to play very soon, and will base it on game time and prestige.

Speaking to La Voix du Nord in December, he said it was 50/50 whether he would stay at Lille.

