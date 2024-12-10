Tottenham hoping to sign Canadian striker for free in huge summer move

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Tottenham are said to have put in a contract offer to sign Jonathan David on a free transfer next summer.

The Premier League giants are hoping to secure another goalscorer on a tight budget.

Given they have other areas of the squad to strengthen, signing David as a free agent would be a huge boost.

The Lille star is enjoying a productive season, having scored 17 times in 23 games this term.

The Canadian international managed to score 26 goals in all competitions last term.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Spurs are at the front of the queue to secure David.

