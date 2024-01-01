Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea make official statement after Enzo backlash from Blues teammates
PSG midfielder could join Man United in HUGE transfer move
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad
Newcastle chasing Chelsea star in SHOCK transfer

Former Villa keeper send emotional message to club after he departs for Celtic

Former Villa keeper send emotional message to club after he departs for Celtic
Former Villa keeper send emotional message to club after he departs
Former Villa keeper send emotional message to club after he departsAction Plus
Aston Villa’s former shot stopper Viljami Sinisalo has sent a message as he departs the club.

The goalkeeper has signed a five-year contract with Scottish champions Celtic.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Finland international, who could not dislodge Emi Martinez as no.1, went onto Instagram to thank the club.

He said: “My time (at Villa) has come to an end. I came here as a 16 year old boy and will always be grateful for the opportunity that I was given. I have watched an amazing football club develop even further and look forward to watching their success from afar now.

“A club is only as good as the people within it and Aston Villa is full of incredible people who have all helped me on my journey and I want to thank them all.

“I take a huge step on my journey now to a massive football club with incredible support and history. I want to follow in the footsteps of the incredible goalkeepers they have had and play my part in helping them win as many trophies as possible!”

Mentions
Sinisalo ViljamiAston VillaCelticPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Sinisalo excited joining Celtic from Villa
Agent talks up Villa exit for Martinez
Martinez agent insists Villa keeper was on his way to Man Utd