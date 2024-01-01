Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Agent talks up Villa exit for Martinez

Agent talks up Villa exit for Martinez
Agent talks up Villa exit for Martinez
Agent talks up Villa exit for MartinezAction Plus
Argentina star Emi Martinez's agent has left the door open for him to leave Aston Villa.

The Midlands club are in the Champions League after finishing fourth last season in the Premier League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Martinez’s stock is continuing to rise after his impressive displays at Copa America, and he may be in line for a move to a big club.

“Today he is in one of the best projects, he has one of the best sporting directors in the world, one of the most prestigious coaches in the world, they have qualified for the Champions League, when nobody thought it was possible,” Gonzalo Goñi told ESPN.

“Surely, they will compete in the Champions League and, with a goalkeeper like Emiliano, who turns everything into a box of surprises, they’ll end up competing on a grand scale.

“But it’s never all said and done: we are having conversations, listening, watching and we’ll see… But perhaps, he puts Aston Villa at the level of the greats of Europe.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueMartinez EmilianoAston VillaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Martinez agent insists Villa keeper was on his way to Man Utd
Aston Villa keeper Martinez: Why I left Arsenal
Heck: Emery and Emi are great for Aston Villa brand!