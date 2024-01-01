Agent talks up Villa exit for Martinez

Argentina star Emi Martinez's agent has left the door open for him to leave Aston Villa.

The Midlands club are in the Champions League after finishing fourth last season in the Premier League.

However, Martinez’s stock is continuing to rise after his impressive displays at Copa America, and he may be in line for a move to a big club.

“Today he is in one of the best projects, he has one of the best sporting directors in the world, one of the most prestigious coaches in the world, they have qualified for the Champions League, when nobody thought it was possible,” Gonzalo Goñi told ESPN.

“Surely, they will compete in the Champions League and, with a goalkeeper like Emiliano, who turns everything into a box of surprises, they’ll end up competing on a grand scale.

“But it’s never all said and done: we are having conversations, listening, watching and we’ll see… But perhaps, he puts Aston Villa at the level of the greats of Europe.”