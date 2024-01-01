Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Sinisalo excited joining Celtic from Villa

Celtic have signed Aston Villa goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo in a permanent transfer.

The Finn joins Celtic for an undislosed fee and has penned a five-year contract.

“It’s been on the cards for a little while and it’s nice to get it done,” the 22-year-old admitted on Celtic TV.

"I’ve been told about a project for myself and for the football club and I’m excited to join that.

“Hopefully the fans can see a lot more of me over the next couple of years. It’s a project that’s got me here and I’m really excited for it.”

On working with Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers, Sinisalo added: “It’s not often you work under great managers such as him.

“I talked to him and the way he spoke about me, how much I felt like he wanted me here, that was what really drew me to come here.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him and I’m really excited to work under him."

