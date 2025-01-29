Former Villa and Celtic boss Lambert confirms his new role with Borussia Dortmund

Former Aston Villa and Celtic manager Paul Lambert has confirmed his return to Borussia Dortmund in a new role.

Lambert, who last managed Ipswich Town in 2021, has been appointed as BVB's technical director for the Asia-Pacific region.

Advertisement Advertisement

He recently oversaw a cultural exchange in Chennai between clubs from India and Australia.

"Thrilled to announce my new role as Technical Director, Asia-Pacific, for Borussia Dortmund Football Club (BVB)," he posted online.

"This is an exciting opportunity to extend BVB’s renowned youth development philosophy across the region, building strong partnerships, activating existing sporting relationships, and delivering coaching expertise that helps young talent thrive both on and off the field.

"I’ve just returned from a thoroughly rewarding few days in Chennai, where we partnered a cultural exchange with Wynnum Wolves FC from Brisbane and the Murugappa Youth Football Academy (MYFA). It was inspiring to see young players from such diverse backgrounds training, competing, and, most importantly, building friendships through football.

"Watching them come together underscored the universal language of sport and its power to unite communities. At Borussia Dortmund, our philosophy extends beyond football excellence. It’s about developing fantastic human beings alongside potential first-team players. I’m excited to bring this ethos to Australasia, working with clubs, brands, leagues, and young players to build long-term success.

"Looking ahead, I’m eager to collaborate with those who share the same passion for football’s ability to inspire, unite, and transform. If you’re in the region and looking to develop your club or community through partnerships or coaching excellence, let’s connect. Together, we can create pathways that foster talent and make a meaningful difference."