DONE DEAL: Malen excited to make Aston Villa move

Former Borussia Dortmund striker Donyell Malen has become Aston Villa's first January signing.

The Midlands team have brought in the Dutch forward to give them more attacking points.

While Malen is not likely to be first choice, he will be hoping to earn ample game time under boss Unai Emery.

On signing for the club, he stated: “Amazing, I am very happy, very proud.”

On why he joined Villa, he added: “I think the ambitions, the plan of the coach. It’s a nice stadium. I’ve seen a lot this year. Those are the reasons.”

On his experiences and how they will help him, he continued: “I’ve seen a lot of football. I’ve been in different leagues now. I’ve played Euros, I’ve played a lot of tournaments, so that creates a lot of character, so from there, I just have to show it.”

On playing with Ian Maatsen again, he finished: “Yeah, he texted me a few times and I spoke to him. He said very good things about the club, so I’m very happy to see him again.”