Former Palace star Zaha joins Charlotte FC on year-long loan from Galatasaray

Wilfried Zaha has joined Major League Soccer club Charlotte FC on loan until January 2026 from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The former Palace winger will play under former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith in North Carolina. He will fill a Designated Player spot at Charlotte - a rule that allows an MLS franchise to sign up to three players that would be considered outside a club's salary cap.

Charlotte has also negotiated an option to extend Zaha's loan through to June 2026, should they wish. Zaha made 43 appearances for Galatasaray, scoring 10 goals and winning the Turkish Super Lig before being sent on loan to French side Lyon for the first half of this season.

Zaha played 112 minutes of action during his short-lived spell in Ligue 1 and now looks to prove himself in the MLS. General manager of Charlotte, Zoran Krneta, described the impact Zaha will have at the club and expressed his delight in signing such a well-rounded talent.

“Wilfried is a world-class talent who has proven himself at the highest level of the sport as an elite goal scorer and chance creator.

"His performances in the Premier League and on the international level speak for themselves and we are confident that Wilfried can make an immediate impact in Major League Soccer.

"He provides valuable versatility in the attacking areas of the pitch and adds that little bit of magic to our front line that can help us win more games. We are delighted to add a player of Wilfried’s pedigree and experience to our squad, and we’re excited to welcome him to Charlotte.”

Zaha has joined former Burnley and Villa midfielder Ashley Westwood, who is captain of the club and led the team to a 5th-place finish in the Eastern Conference last season.