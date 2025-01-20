Leicester to send Edouard back to Palace

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Leicester City have received a significant boost to their transfer plans this winter.

News has emerged that MLS side Atlanta United are seeking to sign striker Odsonne Edouard.

The striker, who is on loan from Crystal Palace, could be sold this winter if Palace, City, and Atlanta can all agree.

That would allow manager Ruud van Nistelrooy at Leicester to sign another loan player, per Leicester Mercury.

Edouard has not played a single minute of action under the Dutch manager this term.

The Foxes can only have two loans from clubs in the Premier League, as are league rules.

They presently have Edouard from Palace and Facundo Buonanotte from Brighton.

