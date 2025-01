Crystal Palace are eyeing Olympique Lyon midfielder Maxence Caqueret.

Foot Mercato says Palace are showing interest in the 24-year-old this month.

And Caqueret is willing to leave Olympique Lyon during the January window.

Palace are ready to pay €20m for the midfielder. Caqueret has previously also been linked with Everton.

He has a contract with Olympique Lyon that runs until the summer of 2027.