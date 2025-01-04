Tribal Football
Charlotte FC open Newcastle talks for Almiron

Charlotte FC have opened talks with Newcastle United for Miguel Almiron.

The Guardian says a return to MLS appears to be on the cards for the 30-year-old former Atlanta United star.

Initial talks have taken place between Charlotte and Newcastle, but there is no agreement at the moment.

Almirón are also of interest to Brazilian pair Santos FC and Botafogo, as well as Olympiakos .

The 30-year-old has a contract with Newcastle that runs until the summer of 2026.

