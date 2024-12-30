Former Newcastle and Linfield star Newberry dies at age 27

The Newcastle United youth graduate Michael Newberry has died suddenly at the age of 27.

Cliftonville who play in the Northern Ireland Football League, released a statement expressing their devastation on Monday afternoon.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Cliftonville Football Club are devastated to learn of the sudden death of Michael Newberry,' the statement read.

“Our sincere condolences are extended to Michael’s family and friends, as well as the many team-mates he played alongside during his career, and supporters who will be shaken and saddened by this heartbreaking news at this most difficult of times.

“This evening’s scheduled fixture with Dungannon Swifts at Solitude has been postponed.

“Rest in peace, Newbs.”

Newberry represented Northern Ireland’s Under-21 squad and signed for Icelandic side Vikingur Olafsvik in 2018.

The defender played for Cliftonville in Northern Ireland and Linfield where he won two Irish Premiership titles during his three-year spell. Linfield also released a statement upon hearing the news and expressed their condolences.

"Linfield FC is devastated to learn of the sudden passing of our former player, Michael Newberry,” the club said.

“Linfield has agreed with NIFL that tonight's Premiership game against Larne should be postponed.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Michael's family and friends at this very sad time.”