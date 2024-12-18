Man Utd alerted as Juventus draw up plans to bid for Tonali

Juventus are preparing move for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Juventus is seriously considering trying to sign Tonali in January.

Advertisement Advertisement

Newcastle are demanding €55m to part with the midfielder, but Juventus need to sell players to fund the deal.

It has long been reported that Juventus are ready to sell midfielder Nicolò Fagioli, 23, to increase their transfer budget.

Juventus are also considering selling Kenan Yildiz, 19.

The attacking player has lately been linked with Manchester United.

A sale of the Turkish international for 35-40 million euros would represent a significant capital gain as he arrived from Bayern Munich as a Bosman.

Fagioli, in turn, is an academy product and a sale also means pure profit on the books.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play