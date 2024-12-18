Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs open to Garnacho, Mainoo offers
Rashford’s brother speaks out after Amorim drops him from Man Utd squad
Man Utd looking at Atalanta star to replace failing forward this January
Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham: What do I know about Pachuca?

Man Utd alerted as Juventus draw up plans to bid for Tonali

Paul Vegas
Man Utd alerted as Juventus draw up plans to bid for Tonali
Man Utd alerted as Juventus draw up plans to bid for TonaliAction Plus
Juventus are preparing move for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Juventus is seriously considering trying to sign Tonali in January.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Newcastle are demanding €55m to part with the midfielder, but Juventus need to sell players to fund the deal.

It has long been reported that Juventus are ready to sell midfielder Nicolò Fagioli, 23, to increase their transfer budget.

Juventus are also considering selling Kenan Yildiz, 19.

The attacking player has lately been linked with Manchester United.

A sale of the Turkish international for 35-40 million euros would represent a significant capital gain as he arrived from Bayern Munich as a Bosman.

Fagioli, in turn, is an academy product and a sale also means pure profit on the books.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueTonali SandroFagioli NicoloYildiz KenanJuventusManchester UnitedNewcastle UtdSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd target Yildiz: Scholes praise a source of pride
Galatasaray rival Juventus for Man Utd defender Lindelof
Man Utd join Bayern Munich, Juventus in scouting Olympiacos wonderkid Kostoulas