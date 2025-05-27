Former Man Utd star Williams apologises after 99mph car crash: I make no excuses

Former Manchester United defender Brandon Williams has apologised after his near-fatal car crash in 2023.

In August 2023, driving at speeds of up to 99mph along the A34 near Wilmslow in Cheshire, Williams admitted to dangerous driving and driving without insurance, which endangered himself and other road users. On Friday, Williams was given a 14-month prison term for the incident, suspended for two years. He also has to carry out 180 hours of community service and has been banned from driving for three years.

He has now broken his silence with a statement issued via his legal team as he attempts to climb back to the heights of the Premier League.

“I would like to thank my legal team headed by Richard Littler KC and Philip Williams of Blackfords LLP for establishing that I was not under the influence of any substance at the time of the accident.

“I have always accepted that my driving that day fell below the standard that is expected of me. It was never my intention to cause injury to anyone but I am responsible for the standard of my driving. I make no excuses. I have learnt from this experience and will ensure there is no repetition.

“I wish to apologise again to those who were involved in the accident. Now that the case has concluded I look forward to resuming my career with a new team later this year.”

It has been almost 17 months since his last appearance, for Ipswich in the Championship but Williams is now free to continue his career. The young defender spent the entirety of the season as a free agent having left United at the end of his contract last summer but now could find a new club as the summer window is due to open on June 1st.