Eriksen admits Man Utd were "lucky" to not be relegated after "a lot of lows this season"

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen, who is set to leave, has reflected on what has been a dire season for the club.

The Danish international is leaving United upon the expiry of his contract this summer after their worst-ever Premier League season in history under manager Ruben Amorim, who collected just 27 points from 27 games. The Red Devils fell in the Europa League final to Tottenham, meaning they will also have no European football for next season which only adds to the club’s misery.

Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town will all drop down to the Championship after being relegated, with 13 points separating the Foxes from Spurs in 17th place. United finished 15th thanks to a final-day win over Aston Villa but Eriksen spoke after the game about how his side were lucky to not drop down which could have destroyed the club.

“I think unfortunately, there’s been a lot of lows this season with the games, and obviously the final was the missing piece. It’s football,’ said the Dane, who is leaving Old Trafford as a free agent after three years.

“For me now, I think people are lucky that we are where we are, not relegated with the season we’ve had. It’s a bit of luck, you have to acknowledge. Next season it has to be better, and I’m sure it will be. I’m looking forward to watching it from the sides.

“I think you’ve seen progress but, of course, the results haven’t really shown that. One hundred per cent the results haven’t shown that.”

Eriksen came off the bench to convert a late penalty to wrap up the win against Villa after being handed the ball by Bruno Fernandes in what may be both players’ final game for the club as the United captain is linked with the Saudi Pro League. Eriksen revealed that he thinks United’s fate is down to the players and that they will bounce back next season.

“I think the football we came from (Erik) Ten Hag to this is obviously going to take time to adapt, and obviously it’s been far below the standard of the club and the players here.

“I think the players individually are very, very good players, and they should never be where we are in the table. It’s up to them to turn around but, yeah, I’m confident they’ll be a very different team next season, I’m sure.”