Delap holds talks with four clubs including Man Utd and Chelsea ahead of summer move

Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap has held talks with four clubs this week as he makes a decision on his future.

The England under-21 international has notched 12 league goals this term for an Ipswich side that tried desperately to avoid relegation throughout the season. Delap has emerged as one of the most sought-after forwards in the English top flight after his £30M relegation release clause was revealed, causing several top sides to demand talks with the 22-year-old.

Advertisement Advertisement

United, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Everton are all reportedly leading the race to sign the young forward as reported by talkSPORT. Blues boss Enzo Maresca has worked with Delap before at Manchester City and could entice him to move to West London. The Magpies, however, are looking for a player to rival Alexander Isak up front with the departure of Callum Wilson reportedly imminent.

Although United have missed out on Champions League qualification, manager Rubem Amorim is seeking a summer rebuild, which includes bringing in Delap for one of Joshua Zirkzee or Rasmus Hojlund who have been inconsistent this season. Everton, meanwhile, could offer him regular minutes ahead of the 2026 World Cup which may impress England manager Thomas Tuchel who did not choose him for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers next month.