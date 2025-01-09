Former Man Utd assistant coach favourite to take West Brom job

Tribal Football
Former Manchester United assistant coach Rene Hake is in the frame to take on the West Brom job.

The former Go Ahead Eagles manager joined United in the summer when Erik ten Hag was still in charge.

When Ten Hag was replaced by Ruben Amorim, Hake and Ruud van Nistelrooy lost their assistant jobs.

As outlined by BBC Sport, Hake is on the shortlist for the Baggies job this month.

He is very much in contention to succeed Carlos Corberan, who departed on Christmas Eve.

The popular boss was lured by fallen Spanish giants Valencia, who have their own issues at present.

