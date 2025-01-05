Tribal Football
Amorim: Man Utd fans' loyalty is amazing
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admits he's amazed by the loyalty of the local support.

United's have hit a form crisis over the past month and go to Liverpool today as rank underdogs.

But Amorim said, referring to their defeat at home to Newcastle, “What happened in the second half of the game - I had some friends there - it’s unbelievable. They support us and you can look at the table.

“We lose four in a row and the supporters were amazing again, I cannot ask anything (more) for the support, maybe a little bit more patience.

“I cannot say nothing to the supporters. They are tired of this moment and we need to do our job to help the supporters in this moment.”

Amorim also said of the fans' chant for him: “It’s so strange! I will do my best. I am giving everything to help the club and we are going to succeed.

“I know that is hard to understand in this moment, but we are going to succeed.”

  

