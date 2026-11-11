Former Liverpool star says Chelsea must rescue Alexander-Arnold: Trent needs minutes...

Glen Johnson has suggested that Chelsea make a move for former Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Trent, a Liverpool academy graduate, joined Real Madrid in June 2025 with the ambition of establishing himself as the club's first-choice right-back.

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However, after several setbacks, he is now behind Federico Valverde and Denzel Dumfries in the pecking order under manager Jose Mourinho.

Trent is not planning to leave Madrid in January, according to reports, but a summer switch may be on the cards if he remains on the bench for the Spanish side, who clearly don't value him.

Speaking with SeatPick, Johnson stated that West London could be the perfect destination for the England star who Mourinho is reluctant to start.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold will definitely be frustrated playing such a small role at Real Madrid this season. Before he went to Madrid, he would have planned on nailing down his spot at right back there, and then they brought in a new right back the summer after he arrived, which will have only frustrated him further.

“Trent is a top-class player, and no top-class player wants to sit on the bench, he wants to be playing regular football. I think he should be a target for Chelsea in January. I think they could get him on loan, and it would be perfect for both parties. Chelsea needs a right back at the moment, and Trent needs minutes under his belt.

“We’ve seen how effective he can be in the Premier League, and if Xabi Alonso could get him back to his best, it would be a great deal to solve a problem for Chelsea and to get his career back on track.”

At 28 years old Trent should be starting for Real Madrid in his prime, but he remains on the bench as Madrid prepare to face Celta Vigo after the international break.