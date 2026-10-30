Premier League trio ready to battle for ex-Real Madrid defensive star

Premier League trio Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly all keen on a 2027 transfer offer for Como defender Jacobo Ramon.

The 21-year-old impressed in his debut 2025/26 debut season under Cesc Fabregas, making 32 Serie A appearances and scoring two goals, as the club sealed a historic UEFA Champions League qualification spot.

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Ramon has remained ever present in 2026/27, but Fabregas is aware of the growth in interest, despite the Spain U21 international being under contract until 2030.

As per Mail Sport+, all three English sides have registered their interest, and Como will aim to make a huge profit on the €2.5M they paid to sign him from Real Madrid just 18 months ago.

The Spanish giants also hold an €8M buy-back option, plus 50% of any sell-on to a rival club, so Como could look for around €35M to consider a sale.