Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim tells Man Utd players: 'Why managers have failed since Sir Alex...'
Frank to give update on Wissa and Mbuemo ahead of Brentford return
Moyes reveals he flew to private France meeting to become Forest manager
Chelsea given huge boost as 5 key stars return for Leicester clash

Former Liverpool star Puncheon leaves Ayia Napa FC after just two games in charge

Ansser Sadiq
Former Liverpool star Puncheon leaves Ayia Napa FC after just two games in charge
Former Liverpool star Puncheon leaves Ayia Napa FC after just two games in chargeTribal Football
Premier League cult hero Jason Puncheon has left his job at Ayia Napa FC after a mere two games.

Puncheon was a shock appointment at the Cypriot team, who play in their nation’s second division.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Despite claiming two 1-0 wins recently, he does not appear to be happy at the club.

A club statement read: "Ayia Napa Athletic Club announces the mutual agreement to terminate its partnership with coach Jason Puncheon."

Assistant coach Christos Tsapatsoulis is also said to have left the club, per the statement.

They added: "The board of directors wishes both the best in their professional careers."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeaguePuncheon JasonAlexiou ChristosAyia NapaLiverpoolManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Klopp revealed to have considered replacing Liverpool ace Salah with Man Utd winger Antony
Man Utd join Liverpool interest as Real Madrid plan Tchouameni sale
Liverpool fullback Robertson honoured to join Fletcher Scotland caps record