Casemiro in line for stunning Man Utd pay-hike

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is on track to earn a stunning win-bonus should he lift the Europa League trophy.

The Daily Star says the Brazilian veteran has a clause that guarantees him a 25 per cent salary increase if United return to the Champions League.

And victory in the Europa League final would see handed a place in the elite competition next season.

That would see Casemiro's salary next term jump to a stunning £500,000-a-WEEK.

Casemiro, now 33, agreed to the terms when first signing for United three years ago from Real Madrid.

 

