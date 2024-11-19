Liverpool fullback Robertson honoured to join Fletcher Scotland caps record

Liverpool fullback Andrew Robertson has now joined Darren Fletcher on 80 caps for Scotland, which he says he is incredibly proud of after a phenomenal win over Poland.

The 30-year-old bagged a last-minute goal against Poland to secure three points for his country who are now safe from relegation in their Nations League group after finishing 3rd.

Robertson has now drawn level with former Manchester United man Darren Fletcher in the all-time appearance list for Scotland with only Kenny Dalglish and Jim Leighton above him in the legendary rankings.

The defender admitted he had no idea about the cap record and just wanted to seal what was an important win for his side in a game that looked to be heading towards a draw until his emphatic header.

“It’s all about the team and all about the win, but this stadium holds a special place in my heart,” said Robertson. “I made my debut here in a 1-0 win, which was the proudest moment of my career. I had all my family here.

“I didn’t know how many caps I was going to get after that but to then come back here and now be top three and join an absolute legend in Darren Fletcher, who I was very fortunate enough to share a changing room with, it’s great for me.

The Liverpool star admitted he never expected to be such a key player for his country and hopes to try and reach the heights of Dalglish who has just 22 more caps before his international career ends.

“I’m not a very emotional person but when you think about it - I just love playing for this country and to be able to get one cap, never mind 80, is such a special feeling.

“The goal was the cherry on top in the last minute, probably nobody expected that! I wish I scored more for my country because that feeling is like no other. Hopefully maybe there’s a couple more to come.”

