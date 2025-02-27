Former Chelsea and Man Utd CEO Kenyon: Abramovich was an unbelievably good owner

Former Manchester United and Chelsea CEO Peter Kenyon has hailed previous Blues club owner Roman Abramovich.

Abramovich took control of Chelsea in June 2003, succeeding Ken Bates, who later moved to Leeds United.

Advertisement Advertisement

Under his ownership, the Blues won 21 trophies, with Jose Mourinho’s arrival in 2004 playing a key role in their transformation.

"Abramovich was an unbelievably good owner, no matter what anybody says. He put his own money in, he left it with no debt, he was passionate about it, he came to games," Kenyon told the Business of Sport podcast.

"I think the worst owners are absent owners, who don’t feel the temperature of the fanbase, that it’s just an investment.

“You know what, there’s better things to just put your money into. I don’t believe it’s a normal PE play. I think your marbles have gone if that’s what you’re trying to do.”