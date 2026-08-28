Former Arsenal star says Barcola should dodge move to "sick and recovering" Liverpool

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna has called for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola to avoid a switch to Liverpool.

Liverpool are close to competing the signing of Barcola from Paris St-Germain for a fee that could rise to £120M in one of the biggest deals of the summer.

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Reports this week state that Barcola is now set to undergo his Liverpool medical as French international makes his way to the Premier League.

Only minor details are now left to finalise on a deal that looks certain to happen before the summer window slams shut in just over a weeks time.

However, ahead of the switch to Merseyside, Sagna has warned his compatriot about the move which he says may not be right for him.

"Well Liverpool didn't have the best season last year, for different reasons of course," Sagna told The Action Network.

"For him, to join the team now, I don't think it would be a good career choice, especially after winning so much with Paris.

"Liverpool is one of the most important and respected English clubs. To play for them is something special. But the team seems to be a bit sick and recovering from the last season they had.

"They will get back to their best but I'm not sure a move right now is the best one for Barcola."

Barcola is a serial winner and has lifted three Ligue 1 titles, two Champions Leagues, the French Cup twice, as well as the UEFA Super Cup and the Fifa Intercontinental Cup.

Liverpool are still seeking to replace Mohamed Salah and as the Barcola deal nears completion, the winger is likely to ignore Sagna’s comments.