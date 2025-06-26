Agbonlahor on Arsenal signing Norgaard: He’s an OK player, it just seems a bit odd

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Brentford to sign midfielder Christian Norgaard, which Gabby Agbonlahor admits he is confused by.

Norgaard will shortly undergo a medical before finalising his switch to North London to replace midfielder Thomas Partey who is due to leave at the expiration of his contract this month. The Gunners look to add experience to their squad ahead of another season where they will chase down the title but Agbonlahor spoke on talkSPORT about how the club should have kept Partey and paid higher his higher wages.

“He’s an OK player. I get it for value, he’s a decent player, but you’re losing Thomas Partey. It just seems a bit odd. Arsenal haven’t been able to agree a contract with Partey, that’s what’s happening, so say it’s over money...

"You’re paying £9milion for Norgaard - just give it to Partey as the difference in wages he’s asking for. Why not just give it to him? You know what he can do. It’s very odd.

“Arsenal don’t seem to be shopping in the top shops like Manchester City and Liverpool. They're shopping at Waitrose, Arsenal are at Asda.

“I get it, Jorginho’s gone and you need cover, but I’m sure Arsenal fans are looking at Liverpool spending £116m on Florian Wirtz and the money Man City are spending and thinking, ‘Come on, we don’t mind Norgaard coming in, but we need a top striker’.”

The 31-year-old is a leader and should provide the experience necessary to cover both Jorginho’s and Partey’s departures this summer. However, Agbonlahor could be right in asking why the club could not save the £9M fee and keep Partey who has been a rock in midfield in both the Premier League and Champions League.